Overview of Dr. Robert Garrett, MD

Dr. Robert Garrett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.