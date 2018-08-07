Dr. Robert Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Garrett, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Garrett, MD
Dr. Robert Garrett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett's Office Locations
- 1 3801 S Kanner Hwy Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 219-4026
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrett?
Dr. Garrett is an excellent surgeon and cares very much about his patients and his staff is excellent I would recommend Dr Garrett to anyone that has a vascular problems
About Dr. Robert Garrett, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730108572
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- MUSC
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garrett speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.