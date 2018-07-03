Dr. Robert Garroway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garroway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Garroway, MD
Dr. Robert Garroway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 422-8080Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Bohemia3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
I have a patient of Dr Garroway for many years he is a great Dr he explains everything in detail so you can understand stand what he is saying I need a double knee replacement for years now but because of him I have been able to postpone it I highly recommend him to everyone and I will continue to see him till the day he retires which I hope won’t be for a long time and also everyone that works with him is also great and friendly
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1720076995
- University of Virginia
- Univ Of Va Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Orthopedic Surgery Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
