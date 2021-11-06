Overview of Dr. Robert Garza, MD

Dr. Robert Garza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Garza works at Garza Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Solutions in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.