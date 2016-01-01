Overview

Dr. Robert Gatewood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Gatewood works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.