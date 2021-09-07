Dr. Robert Gathings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gathings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gathings, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Gathings, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gathings works at
Locations
Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 690-9467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology657 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 690-9467Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rob Gathings is a wonderful surgeon. He has an excellent staff of assistants. He explains the surgery, and is very thorough. I had a basal cell carcinoma removed on my cheek. You could not find a better or more skillful Mohs surgeon and dermatologist. I would be happy to recommend him to others.
About Dr. Robert Gathings, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Dermatology
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gathings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gathings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gathings has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gathings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gathings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gathings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gathings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gathings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.