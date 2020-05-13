Overview of Dr. Robert Gaughan, MD

Dr. Robert Gaughan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Gaughan works at Gateway Ear, Nose & Throat in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.