Dr. Robert Gelb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gelb, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Gelb, MD
Dr. Robert Gelb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / School Of Dental and Oral Surgery and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Gelb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gelb's Office Locations
-
1
Core Orthopaedic Medical Center332 Santa Fe Dr Ste 110, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-4051
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelb?
Dr. Gelb performed carpal release surgery on both my wrists, and also diagnosed arthritis in my thumb. Both of my surgeries went great, minimal recovery pain and scarring. He also has a great reputation amongst local physical therapists. He's one of the best and most caring doctors I've ever been too, and truly puts his patients first. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Robert Gelb, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710079314
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / School Of Dental and Oral Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelb works at
Dr. Gelb has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gelb speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.