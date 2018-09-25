Overview of Dr. Robert Gelb, MD

Dr. Robert Gelb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / School Of Dental and Oral Surgery and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Gelb works at Core Orthopaedic Medical Center in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.