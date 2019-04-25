Overview of Dr. Robert Gennaro, MD

Dr. Robert Gennaro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Gennaro works at Coastal Obstetrics and Gynecology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.