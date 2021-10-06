Dr. Robert Gerring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gerring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Gerring, MD
Dr. Robert Gerring, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Gerring's Office Locations
Palm Beach Sinus Doctors - Palm Beach Gardens4060 Pga Blvd Ste 204, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 776-7112Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 11:30am
Palm Beach Sinus Doctors - Forest Hill Blvd3540 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 204, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 790-3329Thursday11:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gerring is very professional. He is very honest and compassionate. I just recently had nasal surgery and he did an awesome job.I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Robert Gerring, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Dr. Gerring has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerring has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerring speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.