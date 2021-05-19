Dr. Robert Gessman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gessman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gessman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Gessman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from The Commonwealth Medical College and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Pain Physicians9404 Highway 78 Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 944-6212
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was very pleasant and spent considerably more time with me than most practices I’m familiar with. Dr.Gessman spent an inordinate amount of time getting a thorough history and physical and discussing options of therapy. We settled on a beginner’s therapy and I am ecstatic to say that, once I put an ice pack on, the pain has completely gone. Thank you, Dr. Gessman and staff.
About Dr. Robert Gessman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital Pain Management
- Cooper University Hospital Anesthesiology
- University Of Hawaii Ja Burns School Of Medicine - General Surgery
- The Commonwealth Medical College
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gessman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gessman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gessman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gessman works at
Dr. Gessman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gessman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gessman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gessman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gessman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gessman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.