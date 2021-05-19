See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Ladson, SC
Dr. Robert Gessman, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Gessman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from The Commonwealth Medical College and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Gessman works at Carolina Pain Physicians in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Pain Physicians
    9404 Highway 78 Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Gessman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710220413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cooper University Hospital Pain Management
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cooper University Hospital Anesthesiology
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Hawaii Ja Burns School Of Medicine - General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Commonwealth Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gessman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gessman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gessman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gessman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gessman works at Carolina Pain Physicians in Ladson, SC. View the full address on Dr. Gessman’s profile.

    Dr. Gessman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gessman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gessman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gessman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gessman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gessman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

