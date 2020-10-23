Overview of Dr. Robert Gewirtz, MD

Dr. Robert Gewirtz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Gewirtz works at Central Ohio Neurological Surgeons Inc. in Westerville, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH and Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.