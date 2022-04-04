Overview of Dr. Robert Giedraitis, MD

Dr. Robert Giedraitis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville and Atrium Health University City.



Dr. Giedraitis works at Novant Health Brain Spine Surgery Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.