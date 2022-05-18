Dr. Robert Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gillespie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Gillespie, MD
Dr. Robert Gillespie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Gillespie's Office Locations
-
1
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 1000 Auburn Dr Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5160
-
3
University Hospitals Department of Orthopedics730 Som Center Rd Ste 130, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (216) 844-7200
-
4
University Hosp Sys Orthpdc Sgy960 Clague Rd Ste 3110, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gillespie is by far the most technically expert physician I have ever met. Just as important is his compassion, his kindness, and his listening skills. You always feel that he is never rushed during your appointment. Dr Gillespie has done 3 shoulder surgeries, and I would highly recommend him. It isn’t very often that you find a physician that not only has superior surgical skills, but also has the compassionate and caring side to him. Dr. Gillespie also has an amazing PA by the name of Nelly. I always compare every other PA that I have come in contact with, but none of them have been as caring as Nelly. They are an amazing team.
About Dr. Robert Gillespie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053525907
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillespie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.