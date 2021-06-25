Dr. Robert Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gillespie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Gillespie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gillespie works at
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc16899 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 521-2222
-
2
Sharp Rees Stealy Cardiology2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-6561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillespie?
Dr. Gillespie is an outstanding cardiologist. Very knowledgeable, easy to talk to, asks great questions, extremely thorough and really seems like he cares. Honestly the best doctor I have seen in recent memory. I would recommend him to my friends and family in a "heartbeat".
About Dr. Robert Gillespie, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1740290873
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillespie works at
Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.