See All Plastic Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Robert Gilman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Gilman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Gilman, MD

Dr. Robert Gilman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Gilman works at Dr. Edwin Wilkins in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
4.1 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Gilman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Michigan Plastic Sgy
    24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 998-6022
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 647-7321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gilman?

    Jun 22, 2019
    Dr. Gilman performed a full facelift on me 18 months ago and I just had a “touch up” a month ago. I’m so pleased with my results ! I healed very quicky. His work is incredible and I think I look 20 years younger. I would absolutely recommend Dr Gilman! His work is incredible. He is very conservative with regard to care and very particular about the surgery he performs.The best compliment is when I see old friends who haven’t seen me for awhile and their response to how I look. Additionally Dr Gilman is very kind and compassionate. I would strongly recommend him for Cosmetic surgery. No worries great result!
    Merleen Jones in West Bloomfield , MI — Jun 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Gilman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Gilman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gilman to family and friends

    Dr. Gilman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gilman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Gilman, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Gilman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154398451
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Mich Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hobart College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gilman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilman works at Dr. Edwin Wilkins in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gilman’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Gilman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.