Dr. Robert Ginsberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ginsberg, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Ginsberg works at
Locations
Ross Medical Group Inc6719 Alvarado Rd Ste 207, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 265-2152
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ginsberg?
I have been seeing Dr. Robert Ginsberg for years (was one of his first patients!) and recently have also seen his son Dr. David Ginsberg. Both are great with diagnosis, explaining issues and options. My husband is pleased with this practice as well. Friendly and efficient staff. We highly recommend them!
About Dr. Robert Ginsberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginsberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginsberg works at
Dr. Ginsberg has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginsberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsberg.
