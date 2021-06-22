See All Ophthalmologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Robert Gise, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Gise, MD

Dr. Robert Gise, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gise works at Arthritis Associates of Worcester County PC in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gise's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Associates of Worcester County PC
    210 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 755-4922

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Erosion
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Corneal Erosion
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 22, 2021
    been going to him for over 30 years he's like family treats you like his family and explains everything so you can understand it
    — Jun 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Gise, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528024452
    Education & Certifications

    • U Boston
    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    • Jamaica Plains Va Hosp
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gise works at Arthritis Associates of Worcester County PC in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gise’s profile.

    Dr. Gise has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

