Dr. Robert Given, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Given, MD
Dr. Robert Given, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Given works at
Dr. Given's Office Locations
Urology Of Virginia229 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5177
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Given, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669450680
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital University Fla
- Med College Va Hosps
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Given has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Given accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Given has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Given works at
Dr. Given has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Given on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Given speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Given. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Given.
