Dr. Robert Glaser, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Glaser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Med Ctr

Dr. Glaser works at Dr. Robert Glaser MD in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Advance Directive End of Life Planning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Robert Glaser MD
    2800 Marcus Ave Ste 203, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 328-3888
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Advance Directive End of Life Planning

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Glaser, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336164094
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Kings Co-SUNY Downstate Med
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glaser works at Dr. Robert Glaser MD in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Glaser’s profile.

    Dr. Glaser has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Advance Directive End of Life Planning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glaser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

