Dr. Robert Glasgold, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (45)
Map Pin Small Princeton, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Glasgold, MD

Dr. Robert Glasgold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Dr. Glasgold works at Glasgold Group in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glasgold's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glasgold Group Plastic Surgery
    4390 US Highway 1 Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 290-5433
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Enlarged Turbinates
Deviated Septum
Broken Nose
Enlarged Turbinates
Deviated Septum
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Oct 05, 2022
Dr. Glasgold was very informative and took me through the steps of my procedure and answered all of my questions, he eased my anxiety and listened what I wanted to change about my nose. The pre-procedure instructions were thoroughly explained and very straight forward. Ever since I was younger I hated my nose & with a lot of research I found Dr. Glasgold and fell in love with his work. I love my new nose & I finally have my confidence back. I don’t feel like everyone’s staring at my big nose! The lady at the front desk & the rest of the staff were very warm & welcoming. Overall great experience :)
Alyssa — Oct 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Glasgold, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1558436113
Education & Certifications

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Columbia Pres Med Center|Columbia Pres Med Center|Manhattan Eye Ear Throat Hospital|Manhattan Eye Ear Throat Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Glasgold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasgold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Glasgold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Glasgold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Glasgold works at Glasgold Group in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Glasgold’s profile.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasgold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasgold.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasgold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasgold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

