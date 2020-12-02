Dr. Robert Glickenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Glickenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Glickenberger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Glickenberger works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants545 Valley View Dr, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 762-5560
2
GI Associates Of Tallahassee2457 Care Dr Ste D100, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (309) 762-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went very smooth. Dr G was friendly. He did colonoscopy I felt very at ease. Everyone was very nice and helpful.
About Dr. Robert Glickenberger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
- University of Illinois At Rockford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glickenberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glickenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glickenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glickenberger works at
Dr. Glickenberger has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glickenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickenberger.
