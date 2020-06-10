Overview of Dr. Robert Gogan, MD

Dr. Robert Gogan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Gogan works at Milwaukee Ear Nose Throat Clin in Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.