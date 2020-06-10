Dr. Robert Gogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gogan, MD
Dr. Robert Gogan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Milwaukee Ear Nose Throat Clinic Ltd.10945 N Port Washington Rd Ste 211, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 241-8000
Ascension Columbia St Mary's Hospital Ozaukee13111 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 241-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Doctors I ever dealt with. Dont trust any other Doctor with my complex ear problems. Been my ENT over 30yrs.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gogan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gogan has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gogan.
