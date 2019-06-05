Dr. Robert Goitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Goitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Goitz, MD
Dr. Robert Goitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Goitz's Office Locations
Harry Rubash MD3471 5th Ave Ste 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 605-3324
Upmc Primary Care Bethel Park1300 Oxford Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 687-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Robert Goitz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1548233174
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goitz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Goitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.