Overview of Dr. Robert Goitz, MD

Dr. Robert Goitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Goitz works at Harry Rubash MD in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.