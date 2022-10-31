Dr. Robert Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Gold, MD
Dr. Robert Gold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
-
1
Maitland Office790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 767-6411
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MCM Maxcare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gold?
I just had my 2nd visit with Dr Gold and I am so happy I was referred to him - all of a sudden I was seeing double vision and I was scared to death. From setting up the initial appointment to meeting Dr Gold and his staff everything was above excellent. I was treated like I was an old friend of theirs - they put me right at ease, did very precise procedures and Dr Gold diagnosed my problem and found a corrective solution. I never felt rushed, everyone listened to me - very rare in today's hurry up society. All the patients who I spoke to in the waiting area and who previously had Dr. Gold had nothing but praise for him - the staffs' attitude with children was 10+ . Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Robert Gold, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093753824
Education & Certifications
- James Hall Eye Ctr/Scottish
- La St University
- Ochsner Fdn
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Exotropia, Farsightedness and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gold speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.