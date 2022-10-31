See All Ophthalmologists in Maitland, FL
Dr. Robert Gold, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Gold, MD

Dr. Robert Gold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gold works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Farsightedness and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gold's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maitland Office
    790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 767-6411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Exotropia
Farsightedness
Esotropia
Exotropia
Farsightedness
Esotropia

Treatment frequency



Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Probing Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • HealthChoice
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MCM Maxcare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 31, 2022
    I just had my 2nd visit with Dr Gold and I am so happy I was referred to him - all of a sudden I was seeing double vision and I was scared to death. From setting up the initial appointment to meeting Dr Gold and his staff everything was above excellent. I was treated like I was an old friend of theirs - they put me right at ease, did very precise procedures and Dr Gold diagnosed my problem and found a corrective solution. I never felt rushed, everyone listened to me - very rare in today's hurry up society. All the patients who I spoke to in the waiting area and who previously had Dr. Gold had nothing but praise for him - the staffs' attitude with children was 10+ . Highly recommend him!
    Daryl Juliano — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Gold, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093753824
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • James Hall Eye Ctr/Scottish
    Residency
    • La St University
    Internship
    • Ochsner Fdn
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gold works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gold’s profile.

    Dr. Gold has seen patients for Exotropia, Farsightedness and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

