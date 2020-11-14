Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Gold, MD
Dr. Robert Gold, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Urology Center of South Florida PA10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 737-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Robert Gold has been my urologist for over 20 years and I cannot imagine a more experienced, professional and dedicated doctor who genuinely cares about his patients. I have always had a BPH/enlarged prostate issue and he has carefully followed my condition and provided immediate medical advice until the point at which it was necessary for him to perform a prostatectomy in October of 2020. I had been in New England all summer when I had an emergency major back surgery with a severe bladder impact for over a month. He conscientiously provided continuous medical support and consultation to help me through this challenging period despite the great distance. I then elected to return to Florida for him to perform the prostatectomy instead of at Mass General in Boston and had the very successful procedure one month ago at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach. Since then I am "like new" and have returned to full bladder functionality just as 30 years ago. I cannot recommend him enough!
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Gold accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gold speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.