Overview of Dr. Robert Gold, MD

Dr. Robert Gold, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Gold works at Urology Center Of South Florida in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.