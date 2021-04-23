Overview

Dr. Robert Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.