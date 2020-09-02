Overview

Dr. Robert Goldblatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Goldblatt works at DIGESTIVE DISEASE & NUTRITION CENTER OF WESTCHESTER LLP in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.