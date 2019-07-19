Overview of Dr. Robert Golden, MD

Dr. Robert Golden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houlton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Golden works at Office of Robert J. Golden, MD, PS in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.