Dr. Robert Golder, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with Jewish Hospial of St. Louis
Midwest Nephrology Consultants, PA2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 480 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5553
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I was recently a kidney donor for my husband. Dr. Golder is managing my kidney health for this procedure. I was very impressed with his care before, during and after the transplant. I think this is a great group and Dr. Golder is excellent.
- Jewish Hospial of St. Louis
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Golder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golder has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Golder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golder.
