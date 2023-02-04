Overview of Dr. Robert Goldfarb, MD

Dr. Robert Goldfarb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Goldfarb works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.