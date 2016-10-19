Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD
Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 581-8767Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc.3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 581-8767Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think he is really a fantastic doctor and i trust him completely. he listens carefully to all i say and if i misunderstand, he courteously lets me know to "listen" and is patient and respectful. i think he is possibly the best neurologist i have seen!
About Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Tamil
- 1346248614
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Arabic and Tamil.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
