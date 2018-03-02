Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Robert B Goldstein MD PA2180 N Park Ave Ste 324, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-8825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
An outstanding psychiatrist who genuinely cares about his patients. He says what he is going to do and then does it. He is wonderful with young adults and works with them to get better. I cannot say enough positive things about Dr. Goldstein. He is the best!
About Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538248398
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.