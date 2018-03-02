See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.6 (9)
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.

Dr. Goldstein works at ROBERT B GOLDSTEIN MD PA in Winter Park, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert B Goldstein MD PA
    2180 N Park Ave Ste 324, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 647-8825

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538248398
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of South Florida
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldstein works at ROBERT B GOLDSTEIN MD PA in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goldstein’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

