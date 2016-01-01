Overview of Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD

Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at Baylor Simmons Transplant Inst in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.