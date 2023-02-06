See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Robert Goldstone, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Goldstone, MD

Dr. Robert Goldstone, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Goldstone works at Montefiore Spine Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldstone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2000
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Anuradha Reema Kar, MD
    2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 219-1285
  3. 3
    15 Parkman St Ste 460, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 06, 2023
    Dr.Goldstone is very nice and kind. He took time to talk to me and made sure I understand everything. I had great experience!
    Wipa — Feb 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Goldstone, MD
    About Dr. Robert Goldstone, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043505738
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goldstone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

