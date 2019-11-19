Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Gomez, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Gomez, MD
Dr. Robert Gomez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Robert F. Gomez MD PC1270 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 549-3047
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Gomez is kind and knowledgeable!!
About Dr. Robert Gomez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 60 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
