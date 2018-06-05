Dr. Roberto Goo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Goo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Oakland Gastroenterology Associates PC3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 202, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
It may be difficult to get an appointment with Dr. Goo but that's because he is a great doctor. He really does care about you and it shows. He is kind and considerate and very knowledgeable in his field.
About Dr. Roberto Goo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goo has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goo speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.