Overview of Dr. Robert Goodin, MD

Dr. Robert Goodin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Goodin works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.