Overview of Dr. Robert Goodman, MD

Dr. Robert Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Christus Saint Michael Health System and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.