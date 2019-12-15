Overview of Dr. Robert Gorab II, MD

Dr. Robert Gorab II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Gorab II works at Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Medical Group of Orange County in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.