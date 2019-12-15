Dr. Robert Gorab II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorab II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gorab II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Medical Group of Orange County280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 937-2111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Irvine Orthopaedic Associates16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 511, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 255-9890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
This guy is spectacular. He’s brilliant, focused, truly cares about your recovery. His sparkling character and staff made my journey of knee replacement of terrified to a very safe, positive place.
