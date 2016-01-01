Dr. Robert Gorby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gorby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Gorby, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gorby works at
Locations
-
1
Westmoreland Allergy & Asthma540 South St Ste 302, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 830-8517
-
2
Westmoreland Allergy & Asthma Associates PC534 W Otterman St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 830-8517
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorby?
About Dr. Robert Gorby, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205836640
Education & Certifications
- Chldrns Hospital
- Presbyterian University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorby works at
Dr. Gorby has seen patients for Hives and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.