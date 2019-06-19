See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Robert Gordon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Gordon, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Gordon, MD

Dr. Robert Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Gordon works at GORDON ROBERT M MD OFFICE in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gordon Robert M MD Office
    4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 805, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 286-5946

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Overweight Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?

    Jun 19, 2019
    Dr Gordon is very friendly and easy to talk to. He walked me through every answer I had a question to. The staff is extremely friendly and courteous as well.
    OK — Jun 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Gordon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Gordon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gordon to family and friends

    Dr. Gordon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gordon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Gordon, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093701658
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Okla Coll Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Kansas
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at GORDON ROBERT M MD OFFICE in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Gordon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.