Dr. Robert Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Gordon, MD
Dr. Robert Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
-
1
Gordon Robert M MD Office4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 805, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 286-5946
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gordon is very friendly and easy to talk to. He walked me through every answer I had a question to. The staff is extremely friendly and courteous as well.
About Dr. Robert Gordon, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093701658
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Coll Med
- U Kansas
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
