Dr. Robert Gorsen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Gorsen, MD

Dr. Robert Gorsen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Gorsen works at ROBERT M GORSEN MD in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gorsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M. Gorsen M.d. Phd. PC
    3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 211, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 573-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    I've only had one office visit so far, but I agree with the relevant answers others gave above. He is professional but understanding, good bedside manner, gave good explanations and showed me the MRI films that helped me understand better. I now need to see his counterpart doctor, Dr. Christopher Silveri at Fair Oaks Fairfax VA for consult. They both would be doing the surgery if that is what is needed.
    Jane C. Kelsey — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Gorsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285851303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gorsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorsen works at ROBERT M GORSEN MD in Annandale, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gorsen’s profile.

    Dr. Gorsen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

