Dr. Robert Graebe, MD
Dr. Robert Graebe, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Graebe's Office Locations
Urogynecology Associates223 Monmouth Rd Ste 2D, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 416-4416
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1427174028
- Yale U Sch Med, New Haven
- Monmouth Med Ctr, Long Bran
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Dr. Graebe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graebe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Graebe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Graebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Graebe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graebe.
