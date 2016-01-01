Overview of Dr. Robert Grafton, MD

Dr. Robert Grafton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine.



Dr. Grafton works at Adjusting To Health LLC in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Flint, MI and Wixom, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.