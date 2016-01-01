See All Pediatricians in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Robert Gramenz, DO

Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Gramenz, DO

Dr. Robert Gramenz, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Gramenz works at Group Health Tacoma Sth Med Ctr in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gramenz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Tacoma South Medical Center
    9505 S Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Hearing Screening
Hydrocele
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Gramenz, DO

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1831246263
    Education & Certifications

    • Mich St U Affil Hosp|Waterville Osteo Hosp
    Internship
    • Grand Rapids Osteo Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gramenz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gramenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gramenz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gramenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gramenz works at Group Health Tacoma Sth Med Ctr in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gramenz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gramenz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gramenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gramenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gramenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

