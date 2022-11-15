See All Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Robert Grana, MD

Clinical Cardiology
4.8 (98)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Grana, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Hialeah Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Grana works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group
    7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Angina
Aortic Stenosis
Arrhythmias
Angina
Aortic Stenosis
Arrhythmias

Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr Grana listens to his patients. He is never in a hurry and he makes you feel at ease. He explains in understandable language and is a pleasure to see.
    Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Grana, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528232279
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Fla.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, Hospital de la Concepcion, San Germán, Puerto Rico
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Grana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grana works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Grana’s profile.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Grana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

