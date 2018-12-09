Overview of Dr. Robert Grant, MD

Dr. Robert Grant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Grant works at Weill Cornell Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.