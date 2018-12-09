See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Grant, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Grant, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Grant, MD

Dr. Robert Grant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Grant works at Weill Cornell Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Grant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan - 525 East 68th Street Office
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-3103
  2. 2
    Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave Ste 601, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-3103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?

    Dec 09, 2018
    Dr Grant did my reconstruction after breast cancer in 2016, he was so helpful and made me feel comfortable. It was a very traumatic experience and not an easy time period for me, I felt supported with my reconstruction. I want to actually look into having another plastic surgery with him or his team.
    Jacqueline Rodriguez in New York NY — Dec 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Grant, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Grant, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grant to family and friends

    Dr. Grant's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grant

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Grant, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Grant, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619996360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Bellevue Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grant works at Weill Cornell Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grant’s profile.

    Dr. Grant has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Grant, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.