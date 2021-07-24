Dr. Robert Grant, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grant, DO
Dr. Robert Grant, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Maryville, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Amberwell Atchison, Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.
Dr. Grant works at
Mosaic Cardiology - Maryville2016 S Main St, Maryville, MO 64468 Directions (816) 271-1221
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Cardiovascular Care902 N Riverside Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-1221Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Amberwell Atchison
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Grant Saved my husbands life! He has had CHF for 14 years, still going strong. Take your medication
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790897908
- Botsford General Hospital
- Garden City Osteopathic Hospital
- College of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Luther College
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grant speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
