Dr. Robert Grassi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grassi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Robert Grassi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Thomaston, ME.
Dr. Grassi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental17 Thomaston Commons Way, Thomaston, ME 04861 Directions (844) 229-3212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grassi?
About Dr. Robert Grassi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1902405202
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grassi works at
Dr. Grassi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.