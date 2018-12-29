Overview of Dr. Robert Grayson, MD

Dr. Robert Grayson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Grayson works at Southwest Contemporary Women's Care in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.